sammyrochai sammyrocha – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/sammyrocha/ 06/01/2024 – 21:01

Caixa Econômica Federal held, at 8 pm this Saturday, 6th, at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo, the draw for Mega-Sena competition 2,672. The prize, which has been accumulated, is estimated at R$6.48 million.

+Mega-Sena draws prize estimated at R$ 6.5 million this Saturday

The numbers drawn were: 10 – 13 – 20 – 40 – 43 – 56.

Bets could be placed until 7pm this Saturday, as usual. They could be done at lottery outlets, over the internet or even through the lottery app.

In addition to Mega-Sena, Caixa held the +Milionária, Timemania, Lotofácil and Dia de Sorte draws. Check out:

Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of R$1.6 million, had the following numbers drawn: 09 – 36 – 55 – 59 – 62.

+Millionaire

+Milionária, with an expected prize of R$ 119,000,000.00, had the following numbers drawn in the first matrix: 01 – 22 – 25 – 30 – 36 – 42. The clovers drawn were: 1 – 6.

The number of +Milionária winners and the distribution can be seen on the Caixa Econômica Federal page.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 11 million, Lucky Day had the following result: 03 – 05 – 06 – 11 – 18 – 22 – 31. The lucky month is 02 – February.

Timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 7 million, presented the following result: 05 – 09 – 23 – 34 – 40 – 48 – 55. The favorite team is 04 – América/RN.

The number of Timemania winners and the distribution can be checked on the Caixa Econômica Federal page.

Lotofácil

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$4.5 million to those who get all 15 numbers correct, presented the following result: 02 – 03 – 04 – 05 – 07 – 08 – 09 – 11 – 14 – 17 – 19 – 20 – 22 – 23 – 25.