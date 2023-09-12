Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 09:58



Updated 10:04 a.m.

The Civil Guard is investigating the death of a man whose body was found early this Tuesday next to the road in the Lorca district of La Hoya, as confirmed to LA VERDAD by sources from the Traffic detachment of the Armed Institute.

A call to the 1-1-2 Emergency Coordination Center reported at 4:37 a.m. that a man was lying on the ground, motionless, next to the road, on the old Murcia road in the Lorca district of La Hoya.

The Civil Guard and a mobile emergency unit from the Health Emergencies and Emergencies Management 061 went to the scene, whose health personnel could only certify the death of the man, who was about 45 years old.

The presence of the coroner was requested and the competent authorities were in charge of the investigation and are now trying to clarify whether the man died after being run over on the road or if his death was the result of another type of violent event.