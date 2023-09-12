Legal advice

a question :

A query came from a reader, saying:

I was working in a company in the Emirates, a sole proprietorship, owned by a Gulf citizen, and when he failed to pay my rights, I went to the state courts and obtained rulings in my favor. When I filed an enforcement file against the company owner in his home country, the court asked for the 5% fees due.

The question: Is it permissible to provide guarantees such as a passport until the court fees are paid to enable enforcement against the company owner in his home country?

the answer :

The advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, answers by saying:

The deferred lawsuit fees are payable by ruling on the lawsuit, and these fees have nothing to do with the implementation of the ruling because registering an executive file also entails other fees. All there is is that you can submit a request to continue postponing the lawsuit fees until the ruling is implemented, and among the amounts that will be implemented is the value of those fees. .

When approving this request, the court requires guarantees that must be provided, including the seizure of your passport or a guarantor, especially since you wish to implement it outside the country, meaning that the amounts will not be collected in the state’s courts until there is a guarantee that the fees will be deducted from the amounts that will be collected.



You can send legal questions and inquiries in all aspects of life via email ([email protected])