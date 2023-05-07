The Civil Guard of Almería has opened an investigation into the complaint filed by six women of different ages, five of them minors, who informed the agents that they had received a puncture during the Juan Magán concert, held last night in front of more than 20,000 people. people around the Huércal de Almería Multipurpose Theater.

Command sources have confirmed to IDEAL that the events, reported at the Huércal de Almería Civil Guard post, are being investigated “pending medical diagnoses” since there have been no arrests.

Numerous videos are going viral on social networks since the artist himself had to stop the concert after learning of the facts. «I want to meet the savages who prod girls at events to communicate with them in their same language of violence. In this case, ‘violence is not fought with violence’ does not apply”, the famous DJ has in fact written in a story on his Instagram account.

«Suddenly, about halfway through the concert, those who were at the beginning began to run away. When we asked what was going on, they told us that they were giving punctures », an attendee of the event tells IDEAL that she has preferred to safeguard her identity. “There were several girls crying, I don’t know if because they were scared or because something had happened to them,” she adds.

«What there was the most was chaos and nervousness when the word spread and see what all that happened. I didn’t see much security and there were a lot of people who if something big happened there… I don’t know what would have happened. My friends saw that the ambulance treated at least four people due to fainting because there were so many, so many people, that you couldn’t even breathe and that was in the open air”, he concludes.

For their part, from the Huércal de Almería City Council they have tried to downplay the matter and have issued a “clarifying” statement to “convey peace of mind.”

The letter, which consists of five points, ensures that “the medical services had to treat several people due to dizziness, ruling out any real puncture and symptoms associated with these, and two people were even transferred to the Torrecárdenas University Hospital due to anxiety and drunkenness. No complaint has been reported from the Local Police either.

It also indicates that the concert “complied with all the security conditions required for its organization” and that the security device included agents of the Civil Guard and Police, Civil Protection, as well as a private security company, personnel from the production company, medical services, government team and municipal personnel, “who ensured the safety of the attendees at all times and who acted quickly and efficiently in response to all the warnings that arrived.”

The Consistory recalls that “in situations like this, unpleasant events can occur, so we ask for the utmost caution and in the event of any strange situation, promptly notify the security forces.”

Finally, he adds that the Huércal de Almería City Council will be “always attentive and watching over everyone so that they continue to fully enjoy these festivities with the utmost tranquility.”