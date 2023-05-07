In an interview with The Guardian, Petr Pavel advised Ukraine not to rush to launch a counteroffensive
Czech President Petr Pavel recommended that Ukraine not rush to launch a counteroffensive against Russia. The head of the European state expressed the corresponding opinion in an interview The Guardian.
Pavel stated that the counter-offensive involved “terrible losses”. In case of defeat, Kyiv will no longer have a second chance this year.
