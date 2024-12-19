Abuse and “unjustified sacrifice” of dogs. The Civil Guard has concluded its investigation into an organization, which provided its services to 50 town councils in the province of Barcelona and that, under the guise of a residence for abandoned animals, they kept them malnourished and then killed them. The Seprona investigations have detected “serious irregularities” in five companies, behind which seven people are found. It was the Faada animal rights organization the one who reported the case to the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office and thus took on the case, baptized Relicta, the Armed Institute.

The initial complaint referred to a single dog residence, where the abandoned dogs. The space had an incinerator. Now Seprona researchers point out that this facility could have been used to thus covering up the crime of animal abusesacrificing the dogs. The Civil Guard has discovered that the same people responsible for this center were behind another space, which would have been used for the same purpose. Thus getting rid of the remains of the dogs, “without following the traceability protocols required by regulations and remaining in the administrative sphere – possible crimes – due to lack of evidence.”

In addition to demonstrating cases of animal abusethe investigation has discovered documentary falsifications and the unauthorized storage of animal remains in a warehouse. At the moment, agents have taken statements from five people in various cases. One of them, Nuna, a dog who was admitted pregnant to one of these residences, lost a significant amount of weight in just two months, and her puppies were sacrificed at birth. Bulbo was brutally attacked by another dog that shared space with him, and instead of receiving help and treatment, he was labeled as aggressive and, despite testimonies that contradicted that evaluation, he was euthanized.

One of the dogs located in one of the residences of the organization investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office



There is also the case of Uma, another dog who entered the same residence and lived in such adverse conditions that, in just 100 days, she lost 39 percent of her body weight, due to the abandonment and poor nutrition. The companies behind animal abuse are hired by more than fifty city councils in the province of Barcelona that are unaware of the irregularities in the collection, treatment and management of animals.









The Armed Institute also indicates that they maintain a high level of secrecy, and their employees have signed confidentiality contracts, to prevent them from reporting on what happens in the residences, which do not accept the collaboration of volunteers.

The investigations conclude that the network operates under a criminal scheme that not only profits through contracts with the town councils and the management of corpses and their waste, but also conceals evidence, which is why crimes have been proposed. of animal abuse, document falsification, against natural resources and criminal organization.