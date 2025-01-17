The Civil Guard has responded through the Transparency Portal to the Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC) that has no record that the businessman Víctor de Aldama, the alleged perpetrator of the Koldo case, bought a drone from the UCE-2, the unit of the armed institute in charge of the fight against jihadist terrorism.

«In this management center -in reference to the General Directorate- There is no evidence of the donation of an aircraft to the Civil Guard in the terms expressed by the requester,” the Benemérita responded to the question that the AUGC posed through the Transparency Portal.

Specifically, AUGC was interested in Aldama’s statements in which he assured that he had bought a drone from UCE-2, in addition to saying that he went to the GAR facilities in Logroño to shoot some shots with official weapons of the body or that he received a medal and had a relationship with members of the CIA and the FBI.

Regarding the Civil Guard medal with a white badge, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, confirmed this Friday that they have already processed the resolution informing Víctor de Aldama that You cannot use this decoration which was delivered by the UCE-2 in 2022.









In an interview on RNE, Marlaska pointed out that the resolution on Aldama was issued a few weeks ago after taking into account the “serious allegations” that weigh against the businessman, within the framework of the judicial investigations into the Koldo case and for irregularities in the hydrocarbon sector.

In this sense, AUGC has once again requested that the Civil Guard strengthen internal controls that guarantee transparency and avoid the possible exploitation of the institution for personal purposes or those of third parties.