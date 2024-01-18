According to the Wall Street Journal, a Chinese researcher, already at the end of December 2019, uploaded the almost complete sequence of the virus structure into a database managed by the US government

A Chinese laboratory reportedly mapped the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus two weeks before Beijing revealed to the world details of the lethal pathogen that later became responsible for the pandemic. This is what the 'Wall Street Journal' reports, referring to documents obtained from the US Department of Health and Human Services by a House committee and examined by the newspaper. The information again raises questions about what China knew in the crucial early days of the pandemic.

These documents show that a Chinese researcher in Beijing uploaded an almost complete sequence of the virus's structure into a database managed by the US government on December 28, 2019. At the time, however, officials of the Asian giant – observes WSJ – were still publicly describing the outbreak in Wuhan, China, as a viral pneumonia “of unknown cause” and had yet to close the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, a location that was one of the first outbreaks of Covid-19. The timing, specialists highlight, could prove fundamental in the fight against the pandemic.