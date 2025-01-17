Having fine hair has always increased the difficulty of wearing certain hairstyles, since the lack of volume greatly limits the result. But there are solutions. In addition to specific products to enhance volume and prevent caking, there are haircuts that suit people who have thinner hair better, and that will also offer greater movement and an appearance of greater density.

Aura Serras, director of RevitaLash Cosmetics (a company with a wide range of products to increase hair thickness and volume), reviews the three trendy cuts that will triumph in salons this year to give volume and texture to the hair. Spoiler: they have already conquered María Pedraza, Taylor Swift or Paz Vega, among others.

Textured Bob with Bangs

Maria Pedraza. Source: Instagram.

One of the most timeless options that never goes out of style is the well-known bob cut. In 2025, the key will be to texture it with layers and give it that tousled touch to make it appear more voluminous.

Aura Serras states that “this cut was one of the most in-demand last year because it gives the sensation of providing extra volume and is ideal for those looking for a modern and sophisticated style without giving up comfort.” In addition, complementing it with subtle bangs will bring balance to the structure of the face and increase the feeling of hair density with a relaxed and youthful style.

Shaggy Cut or messy cut

Taylor Swift. Source: Dreamstime.

The shaggy cut is still in trend, and is perfect for girls with fine hair who want to give their hair more body. The uneven layers and tousled style create the illusion of more volume and texture. It is a youthful and low-maintenance cut, which makes it perfect for those who have little time and really want to show off a natural hairstyle but full of volume.

Textured Pixie Cut

Paz Vega. Source: Dreamstime.

The pixie is still a great option in 2025, especially when working with the right texture. This cut provides a lot of freshness and is ideal for diamond-shaped faces as it highlights the most prominent features. For girls with fine hair, the pixie can be the key to giving extra volume, providing a defined and modern silhouette, in addition to being easy to manage.