The Civil Guard has dismantled an entire clandestine workshop in the Alicante town of Villajoyosa dedicated to the transformation of detonating weapons into real firearms and the manufacture of artisanal gunpowder and metal cartridges. A “small artisanal factory”, in the words of those responsible for 'operation Intrepitus', where the only detainee, a 48-year-old man with military experience abroad, stored a veritable arsenal (including a war machine gun) completely assembled. homemade or rehabilitating disabled weapons.

The arrested person has been charged with depositing weapons of war and regulated firearms, illegal manufacture and deposit of ammunition, illegal manufacture and deposit of explosives, and the crime of risk caused by explosives and other agents. And given the danger of these gunpowders and precursors, the Explosive Deactivation Technicians (TEDAX) of the Civil Guard had to act, who took charge of them for their destruction.

The list of effects and substances intervened in the powder magazine in which he had converted his home is very long and includes more than 500 grams of homemade gunpowder and almost four kilos of precursors and chemicals that the arrested man used to make said gunpowder at home. .

The agents have also seized more than 1,200 cartridge cases and projectiles, a cartridge reloading press and other accessories, as well as nearly 300 cartridges already finished and ready to be used.

During the search of his home, a total of eleven detonating weapons already manipulated to carry out live fire were also seized, several of them loaded and ready to be fired; as well as another 10 detonating weapons in the process of being converted into real firearms for which their barrels had been manipulated.

submachine gun



Among these weapons, one stood out above the rest for its dangerousness: a MAC 11 submachine gun, manipulated to fire short 9 mm caliber ammunition. Given its ability to fire automatically (machine gun), it is legally classified as a weapon of war, so its possession is prohibited by individuals.

In addition to the detonating weapons, numerous artisanal cannons have also been discovered that the detainee used to manipulate and assemble complete weapons capable of firing live fire.

As reported today by the Ministry of the Interior, the investigation began in May of this year when the Information Headquarters of the Civil Guard learned through the Intelligence Center against Terrorism and Organized Crime (CITCO) of a transaction suspected of being explosive precursors.

So far this year, there have already been five operations carried out by the Information Headquarters of the Civil Guard against the illegal manufacture of explosive mixtures based on precursors.

Operation 'Intrepitus' has been developed by the Information Headquarters of the Civil Guard with the support of the Information Group, the GEDEX and the USECIC of the Alicante Command, and the Cynological Service (weapons and explosives detection dogs).