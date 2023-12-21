Eliseo, sale to the Lazio Region skips. “Those 24 million will be distributed among all the theatres”

Not even time to announce that the measure who had to save the theater Elisha in Rome it was immediately blocked. The maxi-purchase of the theater owned by Luca Barbary by the Region Lazio it blew. It took a phone call”from the upper floors” by Fratelli d'Italia, apparently – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – on the initiative of Arianna Meloni in person, to block the amendment to the regional budget proposed by the council led by Francesco Rocca. The FdI secretary would have said “annoyed“, deeming that act “wrong“. A resolution that would have given 24 million euros to the company of Luca Barbareschi, owner of the historic Capitoline theater now closed since 2020.

But Barbareschi – with a past as a centre-right parliamentarian – you won't be left empty-handed. The amendment to the Budget law – currently being approved by the Regional Council – will be remodeled hey 24 million – continues Il Fatto – they will come distributed “to the theaters of Lazio”declared the budget councilor, Giancarlo, yesterday Righini. “A will be created renovation fund of the historic theaters – explain informal sources in the Region – which also include the Globe Theater (the Shakespearean theater created by Gigi Projects and closed after the partial collapse of 2022, ed.) and other theaters in agreement with the opposition. Translated: a bipartisan measure that also satisfies former Gypsy supporters.

