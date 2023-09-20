Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 00:52



The Civil Guard yesterday presented in the port of Mazarrón a new highly specialized diving technical group, within its Underwater Activities Unit of the Corps, with which it seeks to expand services for society.

This team, called the Technical Group for Underwater Activities (Caves), will specialize in highly complex technical diving, for actions that are carried out in deeper waters and in confined spaces such as caves or hidden cavities.

Likewise, its creation will allow Benemérita to face any contingency that arises in the aquatic environment, with advanced technical capabilities that allow GEAS agents to carry out dives in waters up to 80 meters deep.

And the rise of recreational diving and the advancement of technology linked to professional diving have had a direct impact on the safety of the citizens who practice it, therefore creating the need to have specialists in this type of technical diving within their own specialists from the Underwater Activities Unit. For this reason, this new group was born, with qualification and continuous training linked to recreational diving to offer a better service to citizens.

Because the reality is that today, the Civil Guard has the most advanced equipment possible to face underwater challenges, from recyclers or ‘rebreathers’, such as the so-called ‘rov’s’ –remotely operated vehicles–, to even the use of the hyperbaric chamber installed on a truck, among others.