The Civil Guard has published a video on the social network ‘X’ requesting citizen help to resolve the case of the baby found dead at the Loeches recycling plant on December 12.

“We continue investigating to find out the people related to the death of the baby found on December 12 at the recycling plant in the town of Loeches,” they comment.

They attach the official telephone number so that anyone who has any information that may help clarify the facts can contact: “Call 062 Civil Guard if you can provide any information that is of interest.”

The baby, just a few weeks old, was found at 1:46 a.m. on December 12, reports Europe Press. Employees at the recycling center found several parts of a baby’s body. Civil guards from Loeches, the Arganda del Rey Judicial Police Team and the Organic Judicial Police Unit of the Madrid Command traveled to the place.