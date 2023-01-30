FV MURCIA. Monday, January 30, 2023, 11:37 p.m.



The cultural program of the Museum of the City of Murcia will be led by Francisco Cascales. There will be exhibitions, conferences and literary workshops on the figure of this 17th century scholar to commemorate the 400th anniversary of his literary work ‘Historical Discourses from the Very Noble and Very Loyal City of Murcia’. In addition, special activities and events will be carried out coinciding with the celebration of anniversaries and festivities, as reported yesterday by the Murcia City Council. Among the novelties, the exhibition ‘Francisco Cascales. The Golden Age from Murcia’ (March-June). The ‘Café con texto’ Reading Club is also back in its ninth edition, dedicated to Francisco Cascales and Murcia of the Golden Age, as well as a poetry workshop with the same protagonist. The museum will initiate the procedure for the award of two research grants under the name ‘Francisco Cascales Museo de la Ciudad Scholarships’.

In addition, cycles of conferences will be held on the occasion of the homage to Francisco Cascales, Semana de la Huerta, Festival Murcia Tres Culturas and conferences related to the themes of the Museum or with different ephemeris.

Another exhibition will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Club Montañero de Murcia (September-October 2023). It will show the history of the club that represented a giant step in the Region to promote climbing and mountaineering.

From October 2023 to February 2024, the ‘Municipal Pictorial Collection’ will be shown. The Still Life’. Similarly, ‘La Huerta de Murcia en Haiku’ (June-September 2023) will show visual haikus with photos and texts based on this book.