Ex-president of Ukraine Poroshenko said that the Minsk agreements made it possible to rebuild the army

Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said that the Minsk agreements signed in 2015 allowed for a number of reforms. He spoke about this in the documentary “Putin vs the West” (Putin vs the West), published on site “BBC”.

Poroshenko revealed the success of the Minsk agreements and said that they allowed Kyiv to rebuild the country’s army. “This document gave Ukraine eight years to build an army, an economy and a global pro-Ukrainian anti-Putin coalition,” the ex-president stressed.

In turn, Christoph Heusgen, who worked from 2005 to 2017 as an adviser on security policy to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said that before signing the document, Poroshenko told Merkel about the weak position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the city of Debaltseve.

“Poroshenko made it clear to her that the defense forces [Украины] defeated, they can barely hold the lines, that if the Russians break through, they can go all the way to Kyiv. So he needed an agreement,” Heusgen explained.

In December last year, Merkel said that the Minsk agreements were concluded to give Ukraine time and opportunity to become stronger. According to her, it was clear to all parties to the agreement that the armed conflict in the east of the country had not yet been resolved.