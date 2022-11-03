Yet another twist in the Algar-Celta Copa del Rey match. The Cartagena City Council ruled out this Thursday investing 90,000 euros in the remodeling of Sánchez Luengo, the charming field of the Cartagena deputation. The Councilor for Sports, Álvaro Valdés, assured LA TRUTH that the capacity can be increased to a maximum of “2,432 seats”, a figure lower than the minimum 3,000 required by the Spanish Federation. “It will definitely be played at the Cartagonova” on Sunday, November 13, at 4:00 p.m.

The mayor of Sports alleged, to questions from this newspaper, that a large part of the investment in Sánchez Luengo (“65,000 euros”, he detailed) “was not going to stay in El Algar forever” and would only serve to “rent” stands extra beds and other modular infrastructure, which would be removed once the Algar-Celta project was completed. Valdés also alleged that the RFEF-approved stands company “has told us that the maximum capacity is 2,432 seats”, below the 3,000 required. Federal sources consulted by this newspaper clarified, in this regard, that not reaching that capacity is not a big problem to host Copa del Rey matches.

The forecast of tickets, said Valdés, “is more than three thousand people for sure”, the Sánchez Luengo would remain small and the move to Cartagonova guarantees a “party”, a “dream fulfilled” and economic “oxygen” for the team of sixth category. “No one guaranteed us,” Valdés assured, that this investment of 90,000 euros would allow Algar-Celta to be housed in the Sánchez Luengo. Federal sources consulted by this writing hardly saw it clear to comply with all the requirements in a timely manner.

This twist in the script occurs only a few hours after municipal sources practically took the Algar-Celta dispute in the Sánchez Luengo for granted. Weeks ago, Algar himself thought about going to Murcia, threatened to meet with the Lorca City Council and saw the possibility of going to Cartagonova ruled out.

This alternative appears again and is the “definitive”, said the Cartagena Sports Councilor and confirmed CD Algar himself. The decision was communicated this Thursday to the president of Efesé, Paco Belmonte. In principle, the Albinegro club continues with the established plan: to start the reseeding of the Cartagonova lawn this Saturday.