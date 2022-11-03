“I’ve been saying since December that the virus has begun its endemization, since Tulio de Oliveiria of Stellenbosch University (South Africa), who discovered Omicron 5, talked to me and told me about the symptoms this variant gave and the stability observed in South Africa. So the virus had already started the transition to become more or less like a flu. So then it was. We have been saying what I have read about Professor Palù’s study for months and it seems to me to be obvious today. We have been at the end of this endemization for a month which we anticipated by a year thanks to the lockdowns, the masks and then the vaccines. “So at Adnkronos Salute Massimo Ciccozzihead of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Campus Bio-Medico of Rome.

Read also

Ciccozzi comments on a study by the University of Padua, which was also attended by the virologist Giorgio Palù, president of the Italian drug agency Aifa, who highlighted how “contagiousness has become inversely proportional to lethality: the evolution of Sars-CoV -2 is transforming into more ‘benign’ forms than the Covid we have known “.

“Our team – Ciccozzi recalls – has studied many variants in these 3 years of pandemic and next week we will publish a work on the so-called Cerberus. We know that all the variants and sub-variants analyzed to date by the scientific world are all inferior in terms of aggressiveness to Omicron 5. , which today is the pinnacle of Sars-CoV-2 endemization that suits humans. All point to Delta mortality, but the first variant that no one remembers is Dg614, a mutation of the Wuhan strain, which has caused the highest pandemic mortality in Italy. And we will publish a work on this too “.