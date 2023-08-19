Saturday, August 19, 2023, 09:22



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, through the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), has awarded the drafting of a project to increase up to 1,500 m3/hour (double that at present) the drive capacity of water from the San Javier and San Pedro del Pinatar treatment plants to the submarine outfall that flows 4 kilometers from the coast of Pilar de la Horadada, in front of the Mojón, as denounced yesterday by the local Corporation.

For this reason, the Pilar de la Horadada City Council has expressed, on behalf of all the municipal political groups, its clear rejection of this approach.

Thus, after holding conversations last Thursday with all the political groups, the Consistory will lead a collection of signatures against the project. The document is available in all buildings with municipal administrative headquarters. In addition, it will also be distributed in different shops, as well as through the different associations of Pilar de la Horadada.