a court of Ecuador sentenced to 34 years and 8 months of jail to one of the two material murderers of the Prosecutor Edgar Escobarriddled with bullets in September 2022 in Guayaquil, in front of the offices of the Guayas Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecution He said in a statement that the sentence was unanimously approved by the judges, who also imposed a fine of $675,000 on the murderer, in addition to a comprehensive reparation of $500,000. Dollars for the family of the victim.

In the trial, which began on April 13 and concluded on August 17, the prosecutor of the Transnational Organized Crime Unit presented 32 testimonies and 25 documentary evidence.

The murder occurred on September 19, 2022, when the murderers, aged 19 and 16, respectively, they approached Escobar on a motorcycle to pepper him with shots.

The victim, who was investigating hitmen, murder cases and crime networks organized, was wounded by the impacts and died minutes later at the scene.

staff of the National Police He went to the site, collected information from the witnesses and began a pursuit until he reached the attackers and stopped them on the steps of the hill Santa Ana, from Guayaquilwhere they found a pistol and ammunition in their possession.

The legal situation of the other detainee –a minor under 16 years of age–, the alleged perpetrator of the shots that ended the life of prosecutor Escobar, was resolved in November 2022, when another judge issued a sentence of 8 years of institutional confinement, for the crime of murder.

Ecuador is immersed in a wave of violence that the authorities attribute to organized crime, where gangs dedicated mainly to drug trafficking have become strong in the coastal zone, through which a large amount of cocaine produced mainly in Colombia passes to be removed by the Ecuadorian ports to Europe and North America.

In just five years Ecuador it has gone from 5.8 to 25.62 intentional homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022, the highest figure in its history, and experts predict that this year it may end with a rate of around 40 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

