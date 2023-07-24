Monday, July 24, 2023, 4:14 p.m.



They remove the graffiti from the perimeter of the Enrique Roca Stadium in Murcia. This action by the Murcia City Council, through the Department of Development and Heritage, directed by the vice mayor, Rebeca Pérez, framed in the Recupera Project, aims to keep this municipal facility in the best possible condition, in which Real Murcia plays its matches.

The works carried out by the municipal workers consisted of removing the graffiti and vandal paintings that were around the stadium. These maintenance tasks will continue over time to ensure that the stadium and its surroundings are in the best conditions for the start of the next sports season.

Rebeca Pérez stressed that “it is important that we generate social awareness so that we all act in a civic way, taking care of common spaces and avoiding their free deterioration.”

The Government Team responded, in this way, to one of the requests that the board of directors of the grana club transferred to it during the meeting they held on July 11, on the occasion of the cleaning and conditioning work carried out by the Consistory in four municipal plots located in the surroundings of the Enrique Roca stadium.