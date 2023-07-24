Smuggling | The smuggling network of 5,000 people was revealed thanks to the Finnish authorities

More than 60 people were arrested in the operation. The criminal network smuggled people for around 9,000 euros.

Europol and an Interpol human trafficking investigation has led to the arrest of 62 people. Europol by the criminal network is suspected of having smuggled around 5,000 Cuban citizens into the territory of the European Union and benefited from it around 45 million euros.

According to Europol, the members of the criminal network advertised their illegal services on a well-known messaging application to Cubans in a vulnerable situation. The members promised to organize a trip to Europe and offer fake papers for a total of around 9,000 euros.

Criminals flew people from Cuba to Serbia, taking advantage of the fact that there were no visa requirements to enter Serbia at the time. Migrants from Serbia were smuggled to Greece, from where they flew to Spain.

According to Europol, the investigation revealed a complex network established in many cities in Spain, Greece and Serbia, which was able to adapt to changing conditions to keep its illegal activities going.

Expiring in June of that year, the police in Greece, Spain and Serbia seized, among other things, hundreds of forged documents and equipment used for forgery. In addition, 18 properties, 33 vehicles and 144 bank accounts and large sums of cash in various currencies were confiscated.

The investigation of the crime began in October 2021, when the authorities of Serbia, Greece, North Macedonia and Finland reported an increase in the number of Cuban citizens seeking Europe with forged papers.

The start of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine in February 2022 affected migrant smuggling routes.

In the past, Cuban citizens flew from Cuba to Russia, from where the smugglers offered them the opportunity to either cross the border between Finland and Russia to reach EU territory, or fly to Serbia, from where they would continue their journey to Central or Southern Europe. After the start of the war, Cuban citizens began to be flown to Serbia via Frankfurt Airport in Germany.

Cubans upon arrival in Serbia, the members of the criminal network organized their entry into North Macedonia and Greece by land. Smugglers forced large groups of migrants to walk in the dark without supplies for hours.

In addition, criminals took advantage of the most vulnerable people, such as minors, and cheated, robbed and blackmailed them. In some cases, women were transferred to other criminal groups for sexual exploitation.

When the migrants arrived in Greece, they either applied for asylum or used further transport organized by criminals to other EU countries.

In order to travel within the Union, the criminal network gave immigrants fake documents or used the so-called look-alike method, where genuine travel documents were stolen and distributed to a migrant who closely resembled the real passport holder.