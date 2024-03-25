If you're considering a move and want to live near Florida without all the costs that come with living in the Sunshine State, there's a city only about a seven-hour drive away. where they will pay you US$5,000 to move. Learn how to apply and what are the benefits.

Through the online site MakeMyMove, This city offers cash incentives for professionals to move to Columbus. Although there is one caveat, it is necessary to have work, meaning it is only available to remote employees.

In addition to being a remote employee, there are other requirements that must be met if you want to live in Columbus, and obtain a payment of US$5,000:

Your current place of residence must be at least 120 kilometers outside of Columbus.

Their salary must be at least US$75,000 per year.

You must move your primary residence to Muscogee County.

If you meet the requirements and enroll in the program the city will give you US$5,000 in cash for your relocation; six months of free space at CoWork Columbus, a place with all the amenities for remote work; participation in social gatherings and memberships designed to meet and adapt to the community. You could even have coffee with the mayor.

Finally, city authorities shared that In order to be a beneficiary of the program, you must go through a rigorous application and selection process, They are looking for people who want to provide something to the community, which is why, they noted, it is not a decision that can be made lightly.

Columbus, Georgia is one of the cities that pays certain residents. Photo:Facebook Visit Columbus Share

Kentucky, another place in the United States where they also pay you to move

Although at a much greater distance from Florida, about 13 hours by car, The Kentucky town of Mayfield also offers a program aimed at attracting new residents to whom it offers up to US$8,800.

Mayfield is located in western Kentucky. It is a community with agricultural history in search of families that provide something positive and help build a better future. As in the previous case, it is necessary to be employed full time and have the opportunity to relocate while maintaining the current position, or work as a self-employed person and maintain a client portfolio.

Among the benefits they offer are: