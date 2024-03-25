Last Saturday, March 23, Mariana and Alan, a young couple from San Luis del Valle, Puebla, left in the direction of Apan, Hidalgo, with the intention of visiting the Maguey and Cebada fair, but they never arrived; were found dead in a motel.

A day that promised to be fun turned into tragedy when Mariana and Alan were found dead in a motel located on the road Chignahuapan – Zacatlan.

According to the version of the couple's relatives, they stopped having all types of communication with them around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and a few hours ago the macabre discovery was confirmed.

Upon discovery, relatives of the deceased decided to block the Chignahuapan – Zacatlan highway; demand the intervention of the Attorney General's Office Justice of the State of Puebla so that the corresponding investigations can begin and justice be done for the murder of Mariana and Alan.