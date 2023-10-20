Bad Bunny surprised his fans by announcing his return to the stage with the tour Most Wanted Tourwhich will begin on February 21, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The lineup includes 47 concerts in the most important cities of the United States and Canada, and warns: “No one knows what will happen tomorrow. Don’t let him escape, because you may not see him again.”

The singer made public the calendar of performances contemplated in his new tour, including dates and cities, through a video on Instagram, which already has almost 2,000,000 views. In the clip, Bad Bunny is seen, dressed in cowboy style and wearing a balaclava, riding a horse, then the Puerto Rican stops in front of a wall covered with advertisements headed by the phrase Most Wanted Tour.

In the video, Bad Bunny tears off one of these posters and the camera captures that in the center there is a photo of the singer, also you can read “2024” and you see a list of dates around. Then, she crumples the paper, throws it and leaves the frame. Next, a legend that directs to the official site of the Most Wanted Tour occupies the screen.

The singer warned that this tour will be dedicated to trap.

The announcement of Bad Bunny’s new tour is surrounded by a halo of mystery. The legend included in the poster has caused the most diehard followers to launch theories about whether, after this series of presentations, the singer will take a break from public life. On the other hand, the texts also stand out: “only trap” and “If you’re not a real fan, don’t come”, which translates as “If you’re not a real fan, don’t come”.

On his WhatsApp channel, the singer shared the poster with his community and clarified “Only trap! The tour of A summer without you it’s already over, the yhglqmdlg It’s also already happened. This tour is Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow!”

Dates and cities in which Bad Bunny will perform with the Most Wanted Tour in the United States



Although, at the end of the poster, the singer included the legend “and more,” So far the tour includes 46 concerts in the United States and one in Ontario, Canada. There is still no information about the possibility of Bad Bunny visiting Latin America or Europe.