Helsinki | A demonstration of hundreds of people supporting the Palestinians marched to the corners of the Israeli embassy

According to the police’s estimate, almost a thousand people participated in the demonstration. Two protestors tell why they came there.

Helsinki a large demonstration in support of the Palestinians was organized in the center on Friday evening.

The protest march organized by the Finnish Palestinian Settlement Association started from Asema-auki a little before six and proceeded through Kaivokatu, Mikonkatu, Aleksanterinkatu and Mannerheimintie to Simonkatu.

As their destination, the protesters told the Israeli embassy, ​​which is on Yrjönkatu near Simonkatu. I arrived there a little before seven.

The police estimated that there were at most just under a thousand protesters in the procession. The demonstration was peaceful from the police’s point of view. It caused temporary inconvenience to traffic.

Before the beginning of the demonstration Palestinian flags flew in the center.

In addition to the protesters, several police officers had gathered in front of the railway station. There were a dozen police cars there.

The police said that they “recognize” the tensions related to the situation and prepared accordingly. However, the police did not agree to comment on whether Friday’s demonstration had been prepared in a different way than previous demonstrations.

However, in terms of the number of participants, the demonstration was now significantly larger than the demonstrations organized earlier this week.

To the place one from Iraq had arrived, among others Zaid. He said he is participating in the demonstration because he wants “everyone to know that Israel is killing innocent children and women.”

Zaid (center) from Iraq attended the demonstration on Friday.

“They haven’t done anything,” Zaid said shortly before the protest began.

Zaid appears in the story only by his first name for his safety. He had also covered his face.

When asked about the attacks by Hamas, Zaid said that the Palestinians “are just ordinary people who want a free country.”

The interview was interrupted when a passer-by shouted “terrorist”. Zaid went after the screamer and went to talk to the police.

To the demonstration had also arrived Rene Leino. He wanted to show solidarity with the Palestinians and his desire to “end apartheid and free the Palestinians from oppression.”

See also NATO | Turkish expert: Erdoğan seeks to benefit from Finnish and Swedish NATO applications in an effort to launch “evening milking” Rene Leino states that the Palestinians have been put in a tight spot.

“It’s unfortunate that things have gotten so bad.”

According to Leino, the actions of the terrorist organization Hamas are the result of long-standing oppression. He says that he does not support the ideology of Hamas and does not act as such.

“Killing people is always condemnable, but you have to see the context, what has led to this situation,” Leino stated.

“The Palestinians have been put in a tight spot.”