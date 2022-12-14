Dubai (Union)

Today, the Sir Winston Churchill Polo Cup will witness two matches, at the end of which the identities of the two sides will be determined. The final match of the tournament, which is currently being held at the Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club, will conclude next Sunday, while the two losing teams will play the consolation cup match. In the first match, the Al Habtoor and Al Basha teams will meet, and the two teams are technically equal with a 10-joule rating, but the Al Habtoor team succeeded in winning its opening match against a skilled team and seeks to repeat the victory to ensure playing in the final, while the Al Basha team lost its first match against Bin Dri and seeks to compensate at the expense of Al Habtoor Team. In the second match, he meets Bin Dari and a filly, and Bin Dari leads Muhammad Bin Dari, along with Khaled Bin Dari, Rashid Bin Dari and Panelo, and the filly enters the match with half a joule due to the difference in classification.