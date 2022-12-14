President of Fiesp was with the president-elect this Wednesday morning (Dec 14)

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), invited the president of the Fiesp (Federation of Industry of the State of São Paulo), Josué Gomes da Silva, to become Minister of Industry and Commerce. Both met on the morning of this Wednesday (Dec.14, 2022) at the hotel where Lula is staying, in the central region of Brasília.

The president of Fiesp has not yet accepted the invitation. He asked for time to think.

Josué is the son of José Alencar (1931-2011), who was Lula’s deputy in the first 2 terms. The president-elect always praises Alencar in speeches.

Josué has a good relationship with the president-elect. At Fiesp, his management is contested and may be removed from office. He runs Coteminas, a textile company. Lula had been telling allies that she would put a businessman in the ministry.