EP Friday, August 5, 2022, 7:41 p.m.



The president of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), Mario Urrea, assured this Friday that both the supply and the irrigation of the Segura basin “are perfectly guaranteed in the current hydrological year”, which ends on September 30.

In this sense, the CHS expects that next autumn there will be new precipitations that will avoid the modification of the indicators of the Segura basin and the alert level will not be reached.

If these rains do not occur throughout the autumn, and based on the indicators obtained, the Confederation would contemplate a change of scenario for the start of the next hydrological year within an alert level, which, as indicated by the president of the basin organization “would lead us to act as established in the Drought Action Plan approved in November 2018”. Some of these measures included in this plan are “restrictions on irrigation and voluntary saving measures in supply,” recalled Urrea.

From the basin organization it is stressed that the current situation of the Segura is similar to that suffered last March when the basin reached the global alert index that was saved thanks to the intense rainfall recorded in the spring. The management carried out of these contributions has prevented the Segura basin from entering an alert level during the month of July.

Scarcity Indicators



According to the scarcity indicators of the Segura basin, updated as of August 1, 2022, it is at a pre-alert level. In this regard, the scarcity index of the global system, which includes the basin’s own contributions and those received by the Tajo-Segura transfer, is 0.367.

On an individual basis, the Basin System scarcity index is 0.52 out of 1. For its part, the Trasvase System scarcity index is 0.214.

By zones, the headwaters and the main zone of the Public Hydraulic Domain are in a pre-alert situation, while the right and left banks maintain a normal situation.

Finally, the Segura basin maintains the absence of prolonged drought in reference to the ecological flows of the hydraulic demarcation.