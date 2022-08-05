Russia | The director of the facility that developed supersonic missiles was arrested in Russia

Aleksandr Šipljuk is already the third Novosibirsk rocket scientist suspected of treason.

5.8. 20:42

Russian director of the Siberian research institute that developed hypersonic missiles, academician Aleksandr Shiplyuk has been arrested on suspicion of treason. After the arrest, the Federal Security Service FSB raided the Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics in Novosibirsk, says the scientific director of the institute Vasili Fomin news agency For the cup.

According to Tassi’s information, Šipljuk has been taken to Lefortovo pre-trial detention center in Moscow for questioning.

The Institute of Mechanics operates in Novosibirsk’s Akademgorodok, which was a closed research center during the Soviet era. The department has developed engine technology for supersonic missiles.

Shipljuk is already another expert of the institute arrested within a short period of time, who is known to have participated in the development of hypersonic missile technology. At the beginning of July, the FSB arrested the research director of the institution Anatoly Maslovin, who is also sitting in Lefortovo remand prison. Maslov’s specialty is gas dynamics.

At the end of June, the director of the optics laboratory of Novosibirsk University was arrested Dmitry Kolker. Suspected of treason, Kolker was taken by his family to Lefortovo in Moscow directly from the hospital where he was being treated for advanced cancer. Kolker died in pretrial detention.

According to Tassi, Kolker’s arrest was due to suspicions that had arisen due to his lecture trip to China in 2018. According to the university, Kolker’s expert tasks were related to “the development of radiation sources for medical, ecological and special needs”.

Russia’s hypersonic missiles made headlines in the spring of 2018 when the president Vladimir Putin presented them in his annual policy speech. Last year, to the surprise of observers, China conducted two tests with hypersonic missiles.