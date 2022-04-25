the peruvian youtuber Gabriel ‘Cholo’ Mena continues to provide the landlines to help Internet users choose which restaurant they should go to. In recent years, the social network influencer has accumulated great popularity on YouTube for ranking different culinary establishments and food dishes, since the gastronomic content that he posts is varied. Along these lines, he is attentive to the new fast food restaurants that open in the country and, as soon as he can, he goes to review their dishes.

The last gastronomic adventure that Gabriel Mena carried out was trying the taqueria service of the also youtuber and Mexican actor Juanpa Zuritawhich is named The miraculouswhere each taco borders 14 nuevos soles.

The influencer ordered a wide variety of tacos from the menu and the famous horchata, a Mexican drink with an exquisite flavor that he recommended on several occasions in his video posted on April 21. He barely visualized his tacos after opening the package, he described them as “paliduchos”.

YOU CAN SEE: The ‘Cholo’ Mena says goodbye to YouTube for a while: “I’m not excited about what I do anymore”

What did the ‘Cholo’ Mena say?

Mena didn’t let first impressions sway her review and ventured out to sample the variety of tacos she purchased. “Ultimately, it lacks fat, that gives Mexican food a boost,” he commented.

Then, he began to try the sauces and his countenance changed, as he was delighted with its flavor and its little spiciness. In the case of the quesadillas he barely tasted them and said: “That’s what I was looking for, it’s really good”.

At the end of his video, the youtuber recommended his followers to eat outside the taqueria instead of ordering their dishes at home so that the food does not lose its flavor. “ I prefer the quesadillas, with the gringa al pastor and the steak crust and well, the taquitos still need a little more ”, were the final words of the content creator.

YOU CAN SEE: Peruvian restaurant sells causa dish for S / 33 and this is what its presentation looks like

Juanpa Zurita’s taqueria receives criticism from famous tiktoker

A well-known tiktoker dedicated to making culinary reviews took on the task of ordering an order from the Juanpa Zurita chain for an application and tasting them to express his opinion. This after the Mexican actor announced that he opened his restaurant chain in several South American countries. Users were unhappy about the cost of the products that appeared on the menu.

When his order arrived, the young man’s comment was as follows: “The tortilla chips need a bit of flavor, they taste very oily. The guacamole needs its green chilito and if it had it I didn’t even realize it. The insipid miracle taco, I didn’t love this folksy either and as a good chilango I left the pastor one at the end and I wasn’t surprised either”. His video of just over a minute has just over 70 thousand views.