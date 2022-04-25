Mazatlán.- This Sunday night, the Secretary of Public Security and Municipal Transit confirmed the arrest of a man, suspected of having participated in the accident where a 13-year-old motorcyclist died old, in the area behind the Mazatlán soccer stadium.

The SSPyTM indicated that for the crime of property damage, elements of this corporation “achieved the arrest of a civilian in the Pradera Dorada subdivision. The insured was pointed out in addition to having participated in an accident against a motorcyclist who died.

The municipal agents were driving along Monte Ribereño street in section 6 of the aforementioned subdivision, when they observed that a Nissan brand vehicle, Sentra line, gray, with Sinaloa license plates, was on the aforementioned street and presented various blows both to the front but also in the back, since apparently it had hit the house located at the intersection of San Jesús and Monte Ribereño streets, a statement made by the owner of the affected home.

The driver wanted to run awayHowever, the agents arrested a person who said his name was Gabriel “N”, 40 years old, residing in the same sector of the city.

The municipal police requested information about the vehicle, and the C4 communications center reported that said unit had been reported minutes before, since it was allegedly involved in an accident, in which a motorcyclist was hit and died; he turned out to be a 13-year-old minor residing in the Valles del ejido neighborhood (identified as Antonio N.).

Given the facts, Gabriel “N” was turned over to the corresponding authority to define his legal situation.