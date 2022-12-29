Beijing.- China will resume the emision of visas and passportsin other serious Advance for end up with the controls assumed before the pandemic by coronaviruses that isolated the country for almost three years.

The move also paves the way for a possible expulsion of millions of Chinese who will travel abroad for the Lunar New Year holiday of the next month.

This announcement revealed on Tuesday was addition to the changes sudden for withdraw some of the measures against the coronavirus strictest in the world as Xi Jinping’s government tries to turn around an economic crisis.

The rules that confined millions of people in their homes kept the infection rate low in China, but they stoked public frustration and squashed economic growth.

most recent decision could send a stream of Chinese tourists with money to destinations Asia and Europe short of income for the Lunar New Year, which begins on January 22.

But it also presents the danger of spreading COVID-19 as infections rise in China.

travel service companies Trip.com and Qunar they said the reservations of tickets for international flights and searches for visa information on their websites were up five to eight times after Tuesday’s announcement.

The main destinations were Japan, thailand, South Korea, USA, Britain Y Australia.

Japan, India, South Korea and Taiwan have responded to the wave of infections from China with coronavirus testing requirements for travelers from the Asian neighbor.

China suspended broadcast of visas to foreigners and passports for their own population at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic early 2020.

chinese too “will resume gradually” the admission from international travelersthe agency noted. However, he did not comment on when tourist travel from abroad could resume.