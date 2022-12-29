Emergency room crisis | The emergency room in Tampere was already so crowded on Tuesday that the scale of the meter was not enough

The days between Christmas are traditionally a busy time in the emergency room.

To Tampere the emergency room of the university hospital (Tays) in Acuta was badly congested on Tuesday evening.

At about six in the evening, there were more than a hundred patients in Acuta. At that time, the average duration of a visit stretched up to more than five hours.

Screenshot from Acuta’s congestion meter on 27 December 2022 at 17:59.

Chief Medical Officer of Acuta Mikko Franssilan according to the congestion occurred when a large number of patients arrived at the emergency room within a short period of time.

“We knew how to wait for people after the long holidays, but maybe not that much. The days between Christmas are busy every year,” he says.

“Queuing times on Tuesday evening ranged roughly between three and five hours. It took until the early hours of the night to clear the congestion, but the situation was already calming down by 9:00 a.m.,” he continues.

About at half past ten on Wednesday morning, Acuta was moderately crowded: there were a total of 43 customers in Acuta. According to Franssila, there is reason to expect a rush for Wednesday as well.

“As it really is for all these breaks.”

According to the chief medical officer, the closures of health centers and wards, among other things, affect overcrowding. The ongoing flu season also affects Acuta’s operations.

“We plan to have enough workers to clear the backlog, but there are also these respiratory infections going around here now, which may cause a temporary lack of workers. So far, however, we have survived,” Franssila says.