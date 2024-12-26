This Christmas on the table of any Spanish home it will be difficult not to find one of the star products of our gastronomy: iberian ham. This delicacy from pork is a classic at almost all family and friend gatherings that are celebrated on these dates.

However, this year we will have to dig a little deeper into our pockets to taste this highly appreciated product. And the price of Iberian bait ham has risen in the first stages of December up to 11% compared to the previous year, according to data from the first sampling of the Christmas Price Observatory carried out each year by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU).

However, there is a formula so that consuming Iberian ham during these holidays comes out for half the price to the consumer. This is stated by the OCU after carrying out a study of prices of Iberian ham and shoulder for sale on-line which reveals enormous differences “between products sold sliced ​​and whole pieces” even “after removing the waste (the bone and the crust)”, which represents 50% of the weight for a ham and 60% for a shoulder.

This group of consumers advises that “if this Christmas you plan to consume more than 5 kg of Iberian ham or 4 kg of shoulder, It is very economical to buy a whole piece and ask the butcher to cut it and pack it in vacuum packages.” And that is “even adding the cost of the cut, which varies between 30 and 50 euros for the whole piece, the final price will barely be half that if it is bought little by little already sliced.

Thus, for example, the kilo of Iberian bait ham (white label)-half Duroc, half Iberian, fed with feed and raised in a feedlot that is identified with a white label- costs 65 euros on average in slices while the sliced ​​shoulder costs 64 euros. On the other hand, the whole piece, already cleaned and boneless, drops to €37/kg for the ham and €27/kg for the shoulder.

As for the Iberian field bait ham (green label)which is distinguished from the previous one by its diet, feed and grass, and by its raising in a pasture., sliced ​​already costs €104/kg on average, compared to €89/kg for the sliced ​​shoulder. On the other hand, the price of the entire prepared piece is €51/kg for the ham and €33/kg for the shoulder.

Almost €220/kg for a 100% sliced ​​acorn

At a higher level is the Iberian acorn-fed ham (red label)50% or up to 75% Iberian breed, raised in the countryside and fed with acorns and natural resources from the pasture. Sliced ​​ham costs €136/kg on average, compared to €117/kg for sliced ​​shoulder. The whole piece drops to €69/kg for the ham and €41/kg for the shoulder.

But the best and most expensive product is the 100% Iberian acorn-fed ham (black label)of completely Iberian origin, raised in the pasture with total freedom and fed with acorns, grass and natural resources. Sliced ​​ham costs €219/kg on average, compared to €178/kg for the sliced ​​shoulder, while a whole piece already cleaned costs €103/kg for the ham and €84/kg for the shoulder.

Correct labeling, but difficult to read

The OCU has also analyzed the identification labeling of the type of Iberian ham and “has not detected attempts to appear superior”although he has assured that the packaged sliced ​​products are not easy to read because “sometimes it is indicated in the form of a sticker or stamp, other times on a square or a triangle and also using very different fonts.” For this reason, the consumer organization has asked the Ministry of Agriculture “un common sliced ​​format that clearly identifies its denominationon which the price and quality depend”, something that “is already done in other types of quality labels such as ETG, PGI, DOP and in vegan or gluten-free products”.

Subscribe to the Mi Bolsillo Newsletter to receive the best tips and tricks that will allow you to get the most out of your budget.