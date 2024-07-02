If you are passionate about fighting games and the world Nintendothis offer is just right for you: Amazon Italy in fact offers Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with an excellent 20% offthus allowing you to save quite a bit compared to the original list price suggested by the company. If you are interested in purchasing it, all you have to do is click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch is available nowincredible price of only 46.99 euroswith more than 10 euros of savings compared to the list price. The expected delivery for the game is currently within a week or two.