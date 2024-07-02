If you are passionate about fighting games and the world Nintendothis offer is just right for you: Amazon Italy in fact offers Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with an excellent 20% offthus allowing you to save quite a bit compared to the original list price suggested by the company. If you are interested in purchasing it, all you have to do is click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.
Blind brawl with Nintendo characters
Nintendo’s title introduces lots of new characters which have become part of its most famous franchises of recent years, such as Inkling by Splatoonthe historian Ridley of MetroidFuffi of Animal CrossingSimon Belmont of Castlevania and many more.
Fights are now faster than ever, thanks also to the presence of completely new items and attackswhich further enrich the original gameplay formula of the series, giving you hours and hours of fun alone or with your friends.
There customization in this case it is truly total: you will be able to select the scenarios, personally decide the game rules and take on up to 7 players. For more information on the game, we refer you to our review.
