Edith Guedella, environmental biologist: “Antarctica is like the focus of the climate”

Edith Guedella is one of the seven Spaniards selected to participate in the eighth edition of the Homeward Bound program, which will culminate with a scientific expedition to Antarctica. This project aims to generate international and interdisciplinary networks of women with scientific or technological professions (STEMM) to lead initiatives against the most urgent environmental challenges, such as the climate crisis. The trip will depart on January 28, 2025 from Ushuaia, in Argentina, and will last three weeks in which this Cantabrian scientist, along with 107 other women from 22 countries, will navigate the most remote waters on the planet. The expedition is the final touch to a year and a half of preparation, which included training in leadership, sustainability, emotional well-being and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Guedella not only brings his experience of almost 20 years in sustainability applied to the construction sector, but also his transformative vision to advance towards regenerative and circular models. With roots in Cantabria, but living in Madrid, she represents a generation of women who are breaking barriers in traditionally masculinized sectors, with the firm purpose of generating a positive impact on both the environment and society.

How have you prepared to face the challenges of this expedition?

We have been preparing for the Homeward Bound program for a year and a half, where the trip is the final part and culmination of the program. The trip has always been present, but as another part of the entire training path we have taken, which includes seminars about Antarctica and support on well-being issues to manage worries and concerns and face stressful situations. Another aspect has been preparing my family for the time I will be away. I have also taken the opportunity to reflect and work on my goals, something that we often neglect. This space to reflect and collaborate with extraordinary women is something that I value greatly and that I consider an essential part of the preparation.

What led you to participate in the Homeward Bound program and join this expedition to Antarctica?

I have been following it for a long time, since ACCIONA, my company, has participated in it since 2016. I always followed it with enthusiasm, hoping that one day I would have the opportunity to be part of it. And two years ago I decided to sign up and participate by preparing the video and everything that the application required. Finally, I was selected, which was a great joy, but also a challenge, because I knew everything that this entailed.

What do you hope to learn and experience during this journey?

Being in one of the most vulnerable places on the planet in the face of climate change and seeing its effects first-hand will be an opportunity that, without a doubt, can generate a moment of inspiration for me. The fact of sharing it with 108 women of different profiles and with such recognized scientific background motivates me enormously. The possibility of creating possible projects with them, devising collaborations and talking about how to face the challenges of these solutions to climate change is something that I really want. It is an opportunity to apply the knowledge you have acquired all these years, to advance in the search for solutions to this global crisis.

How can the knowledge acquired in Antarctica transform your approach to sustainability within the construction sector?

It is a business that faces great challenges such as decarbonization and that consumes many resources, but I am convinced that it can be worked in a different way. My daily work focuses precisely on incorporating sustainability principles into the business strategy, looking for different alternatives to transform the way we do things. And one of the knowledge that I hope to take away from this trip is the possibility of having a network of collaboration and spaces for dialogue to develop regenerative solutions. What does that mean? It means generating a positive impact, both environmental and social, and giving back to the planet more than we take from it. In construction it can be achieved by incorporating nature-based solutions, circular strategies or through adaptations that are integrated into the environment in which we work. I look forward to discovering new ideas, collaboration opportunities and innovative developments that we can incorporate into the sector.

How do you think experiencing the reality of melting ice and climate changes in Antarctica up close will impact your professional and personal vision?

I am quite aware of it, but experiencing it firsthand will, without a doubt, be something transformative. I believe that being there will give me greater drive to continue working every day and accelerate the search for solutions. This experience will ensure that I do not forget the urgency of working and seeking solutions to climate change or the loss of biodiversity or other environmental challenges that we have. Furthermore, Antarctica is like the center of the climate. It has a lot of effect on climate regulation and ocean currents. Being there is like being in the center of what controls a part of the great global ecosystem that is the planet.

108 women from 22 countries will participate in the expedition. How do you hope this diversity will enrich solutions to global challenges?

Diversity always enriches, since it provides different perspectives that we are not always used to seeing. This leads us to develop improved solutions. Especially when we look for alternatives or solutions that do not yet exist, are not sufficiently developed or have not been fully implemented, different approaches are essential. One of the great advantages of this program is its cultural diversity, with participants from different countries and regions, which further amplifies the value of shared perspectives.

What plans do you have to share the learnings and reflections from this expedition with your community or in your work?

First I will use the communication opportunities offered by the company to present the results of this trip and the experiences lived. Additionally, I participate in Women in Action Sustainability (WAS) and in AMIT-MITwhich is the Association of Women Researchers and Technologists in which I would like to share experiences and experiences and also be able to create those spaces for dialogue and contribute to greater dissemination, with the aim of accelerating the search for solutions.

Is there any specific aspect or activity of the expedition that generates special excitement or expectations for you?

I don’t know if it’s positive, but I read that in 1980 there was one square kilometer of vegetation in Antarctica and now there are twelve. It is increasing as a result of climate change and this is not positive, but seeing that green, something we do not associate with Antarctica, is one of the things I want to see for myself. Normally, we perceive vegetation as something positive, but, of course, it all depends on the ecosystem in which it is located.

From your position as a sustainability leader and program participant, how do you think this experience can inspire more women to take on leadership roles in masculinized sectors such as construction and environmental sciences?

I believe that women have an integrative capacity and a way of also seeing diversity and addressing problems globally that can help in the search for these types of solutions. What this training seeks is to give us that visibility, that comfort, those tools and that confidence to also feel more confident in what we do, in that constant need that everything requires a review and to inspire other women in sectors traditionally dominated by men. In the end I believe that it is a way of showing different and inclusive leadership models that is essential to generate change.

What does it mean represent Cantabria in this expedition?

Although I have been living in Madrid for many years, I am from Santander and I return whenever I can. Representing Cantabria on this expedition is a source of personal pride, and I am sure that my family, especially my grandparents, would be very excited to see everything I am achieving. This experience not only connects me with my profession, but also with my roots.