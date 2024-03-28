2024 is being a year of scarce, but also intermittent rains. The rainfall, which occasionally softens above-normal temperatures, has been repeated these days and has ruined several Holy Week processions since Sunday. The forecast also threatens some more, since the Region of Murcia is going to have two consecutive ones.

Although the rain has given a respite since Wednesday, the first days of Pasión have been wet. Among the three large municipalities, Murcia has been the most affected, as it had three days ruined by rainfall. In addition to Sunday, when it also rained in Cartagena and Lorca, the Forgiveness event was suspended on Holy Monday and the Rescue and Health events were suspended, both on Holy Tuesday.

The weather has opened a parenthesis in the middle of the week, with maximum temperatures that have reached over 25 degrees in points like Murcia this Thursday. However, this weekend, in the final stretch of Holy Week, hoteliers and members will once again look at the sky because the forecast from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) indicates that another storm will leave more rain in the Region of Murcia.

The rain will return first to the inland municipalities, since in areas such as Lorca, Moratalla, Jumilla, storms are even expected on Friday afternoon. Murcia and Cartagena, in principle, will be spared, although they will also be affected by the yellow warning for wind gusts of up to 70 km/h that will be in force throughout the Region of Murcia between 12 noon and 6 p.m.

Rainfall will return on the weekend, when all municipalities will be irrigated, according to the Aemet forecast. The probability of rain reaches 100% in most municipalities during Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, although it is slightly lower in Murcia and coastal towns. The probability begins to decrease from midday on Sunday, although in the afternoon the rains may leave their last lashes to close a wet Holy Week.