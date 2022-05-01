Three rounds from the end of the championship the Champions League has already closed. Roma’s dream fades: the run-up to fourth place for Mourinho’s team, already very difficult before the Olimpico match against Bologna, has now become impossible. Milan, Inter, Napoli and Juve will go to the Champions League.

Calculator in hand, the Giallorossi can no longer reach Juventus, the team that currently occupies the last useful position (Milan, Inter and Napoli the other three) to reach qualification for the major European competition next season. With this 0-0 against Mihajlovic’s Emilians, in fact, Roma reach 59 points, -10 from the bianconeri who today won 2-1 at home against Venice. With three days to go and with only 9 points still available, the Giallorossi can no longer dream of a return to the Champions League that Roma is missing from the 2018-19 edition. Then the Giallorossi reached the round of 16 and were eliminated by Porto.