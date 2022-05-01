Patriots vs. Millionaires, live: follow the League live

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
millionaires vs. patriots
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
millionaires vs. patriots
The match is played at the La Independencia stadium in Tunja.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 01, 2022, 03:43 PM
Millionaires visit Patriotas de Boyacá at the La Independencia stadium, in Tunja, in the continuation of date 18 of the 2022-I League.
Coach Alberto Gamero decided to bring his entire main group to this match, with the exception of the injured Stiven Vega and Elvis Perlaza, to try to ensure the possibility of being seeded in the semifinal home runs.
(You may be interested in: Falcao García came back and scored: see the great goal with Rayo Vallecano, video)
Patriotas, meanwhile, are looking for points to get away from the relegation zone, to which Cortuluá fell after losing against Deportes Tolima.
Follow the game here:
Patriots and Millionaires lineups
I will always cheer you on! I will follow you wherever you go! 💙⚽️🔝@ClubBODYTECH presents our payroll to face Patriotas in La Independencia de Tunja. LET’S GO MILLIONAIRES! 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ofD29xcf8a
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) May 1, 2022
May 01, 2022, 03:43 PM
