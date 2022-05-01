Patriots vs. Millionaires, live: follow the League live

Millionaires visit Patriotas de Boyacá at the La Independencia stadium, in Tunja, in the continuation of date 18 of the 2022-I League.

Coach Alberto Gamero decided to bring his entire main group to this match, with the exception of the injured Stiven Vega and Elvis Perlaza, to try to ensure the possibility of being seeded in the semifinal home runs.

Patriotas, meanwhile, are looking for points to get away from the relegation zone, to which Cortuluá fell after losing against Deportes Tolima.

Follow the game here:

Patriots and Millionaires lineups