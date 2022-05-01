Monday, May 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Patriots vs. Millionaires, live: follow the League live

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 1, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

millionaires vs. patriots

millionaires vs. patriots

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

millionaires vs. patriots

The match is played at the La Independencia stadium in Tunja.

Millionaires visit Patriotas de Boyacá at the La Independencia stadium, in Tunja, in the continuation of date 18 of the 2022-I League.

Coach Alberto Gamero decided to bring his entire main group to this match, with the exception of the injured Stiven Vega and Elvis Perlaza, to try to ensure the possibility of being seeded in the semifinal home runs.

(You may be interested in: Falcao García came back and scored: see the great goal with Rayo Vallecano, video)

Patriotas, meanwhile, are looking for points to get away from the relegation zone, to which Cortuluá fell after losing against Deportes Tolima.

Follow the game here:

Patriots and Millionaires lineups

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

blank

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Patriots #Millionaires #live #follow #League #live

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

With IPTU, Rio takes the step to become a crypto asset hub - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.