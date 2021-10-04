Despite the rather negative critical reception that the first film had, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is one of the most anticipated superhero films of 2021. The sequel to the adventures of Eddie brock and his symbiote alter ego has excited many fans who were delighted with the interpretation of Tom hardy.

Furthermore, the continuation of Venom promises to give us an exciting cinematic debut for the fearsome villain, Carnage, from the actor’s hand, Woody harrelson. Now that it has been released in some international markets, it seems that the expectation generated by the film is leaving very good numbers for Sony Pictures.

Venom: Let There be Carnage is the best premiere of the pandemic

On October 1, the sequel to Venom premiered in USA, where he already managed to get the best weekend box office so far in the pandemic. According to the site’s figures The Numbers, the symbiote film managed to raise $ 90.1 billion, making it the best premiere of the pandemic and the second best October premiere in history.

To stay that way on your international outings, maybe Venom: Let There Be Carnage managed to position itself as one of the most successful films of 2021. This in financial matters, since in terms of criticism it remains with a somewhat ‘bad’ reception, with 59% in Rotten tomatoes.

Yet it seems that people are loving again Venom, because the qualifications of ordinary people are quite positive. We are surely in the same situation as the first film, where the specialized critics destroyed it, while people thought it was a pretty entertaining film.

Venom: Carnage released, as it is known in Latin America, will premiere in these parts on October 6. While that day arrives, beware of spoilers and do not forget to be accompanied by your partner, as it is a love story. Do you think the film can keep up with this level of revenue?

