New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, said the country would abandon its “zero Covid” policy and move towards a “covid” approach to the virus. The announcement comes at a time when the country of Oceania, which reached zero records of new cases of Covid-19 last year, is facing difficulties to repeat the feat in the face of an outbreak of the Delta variant, which began in August.

“This is a change in approach that was always meant to happen. Delta’s outbreak accelerated this transition. Vaccines will help in this change of strategy”, said Ardern, at a press conference. According to the Prime Minister, lockdowns will be abolished when 90% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated – currently, the rate is 48%.

In Auckland, the country’s capital and largest city, some measures to fight the pandemic are being suspended after nearly 50 days of lockdown. This Monday (4), already Tuesday (5) in New Zealand, stage one began, with permission for members of two different households to gather outside in groups of up to ten people. According to the New Zealand Herald, the release covers outdoor recreational activities such as hunting, fishing and fitness classes, as long as the ten-person limit is respected.

Also according to the newspaper, in step two, groups of up to 25 people will be able to meet and places such as libraries, museums, swimming pools and zoos will be opened. In stage three, up to 50 people will be able to gather, and restaurants, cafes and bars will be able to reopen.