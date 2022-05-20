What for José Martínez Nieto, owner of the health products company Marnys, has always been a passion, has now become a way to help children prevent them from leaving school early. This year, this leading businessman in Cartagena has joined the José María Lapuerta school, which since the 1970s has been using this game for the development and learning of its students, to launch a promotion campaign with the motto: «Checkmate to school failure.

The purpose, explained yesterday the Minister of Education, María Isabel Campuzano, in the presentation of the campaign, is that schoolchildren play thinking, «because chess means balance, calm, concentration and patience, learning that is very beneficial for training academic. It will also help us reduce the levels of absenteeism, failure and school dropouts».

“It encourages logical thinking and reasoning and drives away bad habits, such as the abuse of technology,” says Martínez Nieto



The Cartagena company has provided “pieces, boards and all the necessary material so that this way of helping students extends to other municipalities,” explained José Martínez Nieto. More than 4,000 students in classes ranging from infant education to sixth grade in 23 schools in Cartagena and the region have already joined this initiative. The project aims to extend to all classrooms in the region for the next course.

Helps make decisions



This initiative stems from the importance of chess in the education and development of minors, since it “promotes logical thinking, reasoning or decision-making, and also helps them develop social skills by keeping them away from bad habits and the abusive use of technology”, added Martínez Nieto. In addition to the necessary materials, teachers and students will receive talks about chess given by qualified professionals, who will answer your questions and answer your questions.

During the presentation ceremony, the representatives of the 23 member schools were given the material donated by the company Marnys, specifically chess sets and learning books.

The Club Deportivo Ajedrez Lapuerta was also represented at the event, the organization that has made it possible for this game to be a reference for many children and young people in the neighborhood. It is one of the most recognized clubs at the national level and has the largest and most successful school in the Region of Murcia. The Councilor for Education of the Cartagena City Council, Irene Ruiz, and the General Director of Vocational Training and Innovation, Juan García Iborra, also came to support the initiative.