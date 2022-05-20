Friday, May 20, 2022
Norway | At least three injured in stabbing in Norway

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2022
in World Europe
One of the victims has been seriously injured, according to police.

Norwegian In Numedal, Buskerud county, at least three people have been injured in stabbing, a police district in southeastern Norway said on Twitter.

One of the victims has been seriously injured, according to police. DagbladetAccording to the newspaper, police have arrested one person for the incident.

Police were alerted to what happened at 08.47 local time.

The news is being updated.

