Saturday, December 2, 2023, 1:55 p.m.



Updated 3:18 p.m.

The process was quick and the chairs, more than 15,000 seats, were sold out within 24 hours of going on sale, at noon last Thursday, November 30. This year the early acquisition of a space to contemplate the passage of the Three Kings Parade through the center of Murcia has been carried out “without any incident, or protests, or anything,” explains the Councilor for Culture and Identity of the capital’s City Council, Diego Avilés. , who recalls that for the first time spaces have been offered in a stand that will be placed on San Juan de la Cruz street, next to the Local Police barracks, in the Infante Juan Manuel neighborhood. In fact, the grandstand will have eight heights.

The sale has been managed by the Spanish Committee of Representatives of People with Disabilities (CERMI), and all proceeds will go to projects of the associations that are part of this organization. The chairs and stands have been sold for 5.5 euros, plus management costs.

New this year, the route, which begins in San Juan de la Cruz at 6:30 p.m., and concludes in Circular Square after crossing half the city, has a specific area for children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) in the last stretch, that is, on Avenida de la Constitución. On the website for the sale of the chairs, those interested in these spaces have been able to choose this area directly.

To give “the maximum possible fluidity” to the entire process of locating residents who come to see the Parade, the City Council has increased the number of ushers, who will be located in the different areas and sections. Members of the CERMI associations will also collaborate in these tasks.