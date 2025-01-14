The Permanent Commission of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has unanimously admitted to processing the protection procedure requested by Aurora Angulo, the judge of the violence court number 2 of Granada who has issued resolutions related to the Juana Rivas case. The members have spoken out after a hundred judges denounced pressure from Rivas’s lawyers and subjected judicial decisions to public scrutiny and tried to discredit the Granada magistrate.

In her writing, Angulo requested the following: «Taking into account the above, this judge considers that, both with the aforementioned statement, and with the evaluations that have been made by people who hold or have held public positions, it is intended to violate my independence. judicial and influence my free capacity for resolution, feeling, as stated in article 14 LOPJ, disturbed in the exercise of my jurisdictional function.

That is why, in accordance with said precept, the corresponding protection is requested from the General Council of the Judiciary, urging the necessary measures so that, both from the office of Mr. Carlos Aránguez Sánchez and legal advisors of Ms. Rivas – in particular Ms. Francisca Granados -, as well as from the different Ministries of the Government of Spain and people who hold or have held public positions in said Government – in particular the Minister Ms. Ana Redondo García, the Minister Ms. Sira Rego, Ms. Irene Montero, Mr. Pablo Iglesias and Ms. Victoria Rosell Aguilar -, stop disseminating information about me that violates my judicial independence and that has the intention of influencing my free capacity for resolution.

Article 322 of the Regulation provides that once the request for protection is accepted for processing, the Permanent Commission will transfer it to the person, entity or association from whom the acts that motivated the request for protection derive, so that they can make as many allegations as they deem appropriate. During the processing, the Permanent Commission may carry out whatever procedures it deems appropriate for the determination and verification of the reported facts.









Recusal of lawyers

The step of the CGPJ coincides with the decision of Juana Rivas’s legal team to challenge Judge Aurora Angulo “for promoting and consenting” to the writing of the manifesto. Aránguez Abogados has sent a petition to the court, to which EFE has had access, to request the recusal, which if accepted would remove Angulo from any case related to Juana Rivas.