Last weekend, the program Party revealed the Alma’s worrying state of healthdaughter of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez who, at only 50 days old, had to be urgently admitted to the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria, where her prognosis remains guarded.

Although the details of the little girl’s illness are unknown, such is the seriousness of the matter that The Pantoja family has moved to the island to cover the influencer. Thus, this Tuesday, from the set of let’s seeAntonio Rossi has offered more details about Alma’s condition.

As the morning contributor explained, last Monday the girl’s parents met with the medical team, who insisted on the need to stay calm and be optimisticbecause the process will be long.

“Since Sunday There is no clear improvement, but there is no worsening either. specific, so there is a tense calm. This is probably going to be a long time and we have to wait and see the evolution. Friday’s circumstances are not the same as now because everything is a little more controlledso to speak,” Rossi detailed.

In the same way, Antonio Rossi added that “decisions were made yesterday morning and, from that moment, the girl’s stability has been maintained”: “The reading is what it is, but there is stability and that is a positive thing“.