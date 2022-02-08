If we can have something clear, it is that the situation both at a sporting and institutional level that FC Barcelona is currently suffering is devastating. Little remains of everything that this club was in its day. But even so, there is always a ray of light that serves as a guide to get back on the right path, even against all odds.
And now, when it seemed that everything was going for the better, at the Barça offices it was time to row in those conditions again. There is no day that passes in which this institution is in the mouth of the citizenry, and today was not going to be an exception. This morning from the social networks of the Catalan club the resignation of the CEO of FC Barcelona has been announced.
Ferran Reverter together with FC Barcelona, would make public that he was not going to continue in office for personal and family reasons. Thus ends the cooperation between the president of the club and Ferran, who joined the club’s offices three months after Joan Laporta won the elections for the presidency of Barça.
Although the reasons given by Ferran himself allude to personal and family reasons, according to LaVanguardia, the reasons why he would leave office are also motivated by the agreements between FC Barcelona and Spotify, which is why discrepancies arose between Ferran Reverter and Joan laporta
