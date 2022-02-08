Home page politics

divide

“The students rightly demand to be heard in good time”: Karin Prien. © Frank Molter/dpa

In an open letter online, some student representatives had denounced the situation in schools during the pandemic – there was also talk of a “contamination plan” by politicians. Now there was a conversation.

Berlin – The President of the Conference of Ministers of Education (KMK), Karin Prien, sought a conversation with them after the fire letter from student representatives.

She responded to an open letter from students who complained about the Corona situation in schools. Prien described the exchange with the federal student conference and other representatives on Tuesday as “intensive and very constructive”.

more on the subject Omicron and the critical infrastructure Omikron wave also felt in schools: no closure yet Piazolo: Because of Corona, there are “quite bottlenecks” at some schools

“It is extremely important to me that the students are heard and that we exchange ideas with one another on a regular basis. The students rightly demand to be heard in good time. They also complain that communication is often too late. We all have to get better here,” said the Schleswig-Holstein Minister of Education, who is leading the KMK as President this year.

There were no concrete results. The KMK President said that the firm was still determined to keep the schools open as much as possible and that the majority of the student representatives had given their approval. “When it comes to air filters, we follow scientific recommendations and guidelines: We install air filters where ventilation is not required. But air filters cannot replace ventilation.”

Tests, masks, free masks and 3G rules for final exams and the psychological stress on schoolchildren as well as vaccination education at schools were also discussed. “I will now also discuss all topics from this conversation with my colleagues from the other countries.” dpa