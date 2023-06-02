The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, through the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures, has published the final resolution of the call for the UNICO R&D 6G 2022 program, for which 1.6 million euros will be allocated of ‘Next Generation’ funds from the European Union Recovery Plan for projects aimed at strengthening the research and development ecosystem around the next generation of mobile technology in the Region of Murcia.

In the midst of the process of modernization and digital transformation, accelerated by the ‘Next Generation’ funds and the Recovery Plan, these aids promote R&D in the deployment of 6G technology, with an investment of 48.8 million euros in all Spain.

The Evaluation Commission of the UNICO R&D 6G 2022 call -formed by members of the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures, among others- has estimated 48 of the 53 projects presented.

Among the different grants to universities, public entities and companies throughout Spain, the 1.6 million euros allocated to the University of Murcia worth €753,490 stand out. The company Odin solutions has also been a beneficiary.

Two aid subprograms



With two differentiated lines of public investment, the subsidies have been awarded to projects aimed at financing infrastructures and scientific-technical equipment of universities and research centers, and promoting the development of R&D projects of Spanish companies in a medium degree of maturity. .

Nationally, 35.8 million euros have been granted to university and research center projects to finance research infrastructures for 5G+ and 6G technologies and the acquisition of scientific-technical equipment, and almost 13 million to initiatives R&D companies in 5G+ technology.

The growth potential of global GDP linked to 5G and 6G networks and services, according to different studies, will reach 3,000 million euros in 2030.

The commitment to R&D in the next generations of mobile technology continues this year. Currently, the second call for UNICO I+D 6G is in the evaluation process, which recently closed the application submission period