The growth of the Italian two-wheeler market is confirmed unstoppable. Also in May: in fact, in the fifth month of the year, registrations of motorbikes, scooters and mopeds recorded an increase of 11.8% compared to the same month last year. An increase in volumes that should not be underestimated, above all because it is the fifth consecutive month of double-digit growth of this sector in Italy.

Italy first in Europe

A trend that makes Italy stand out on a continental level: as reported by Confindustria ANCMA, which has released the numbers, the latest sales data collected by Acem, the European manufacturers’ association, would confirm our country as first two-wheeler market in the Eurozone.

The composition of the market

However, let’s go back to the data for the month of May, in which the market recorded 42,884 new vehicle registrations. Who did best in terms of segment growth was that of scooterthanks to an increase of 12.2% with 22,372 vehicles delivered: closely followed by mopedswhich after a complicated start to 2023 are recovering and grew by 12% in May with 2,314 units sold, and the motorcycle, which instead saw their volumes increase by 11.38% equal to 18,198 vehicles registered. Shooting signals in reference to electric: thanks to the push of mopeds, zero-emission vehicles recorded a growth of 44.84% and 1,809 vehicles sold.

The cumulative is also good

We close with the data relating to the accumulated since the beginning of the year, a period in which the market grew by 20.6% compared to the same period last year, putting 159,069 vehicles on the road: in this case too, scooters dominated with a 29% increase in volumes, 56% and registering 78,872 vehicles, second position for motorcycles with a performance of +15.13% equal to 72,510 units delivered, the podium is completed by mopeds, which went from -34% in January to -4.38% in May selling 7,687 vehicles.